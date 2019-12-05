For the ninth year in row, The Georgetown First United Methodist Church will be the site of a live nativity scene and tour of “City of Bethlehem.”
The celebration of the birth of Jesus also includes a path depicting the historical journey of the travels of his parents, Mary and Joseph.
The production is supported by over 150 volunteers, according to event chairpersons Ben and Mandy Shields. Most come from the church congregation but some members of the community volunteer for the chance to participate in the annual event, Shields said.
“We are transported in time through our live representation of the the city of Bethlehem,” said Mandy.
“We have lots of animals to help us: donkeys, sheep, cows, even camels. The kids love all the animals.”
The camels arrive each night and are taken away after each night’s activities. They are rented from a speciality company along with the other animals, she said.
Last year, the event attracted nearly 2,000 visitors despite poor weather conditions, she said. In years past the event has nearly doubled that attendance number, with many families coming from Lexington for the experience, she said
The event includes a prayer wall that is intended to mirror the prayer wall in Jerusalem. Visitors can insert written prayer requests into the wall and leave a written prayer on pieces of paper wedged into the cracks of the ancient stones. The church pastors will receive the prayer requests and pray for each message. The sanctuary will be open during the event.
The Live Nativity is Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the church location, 1280 Lexington Road. It is free of charge.
Cookies and hot chocolate will be available for visitors.
