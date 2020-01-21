Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of articles on a study completed by the City of Georgetown on its budget and financial future. Previous News-Graphic articles can be accessed on our website at www.news-graphic.com. A video presentation on the public safety aspect is available on the city’s YouTube channel and its website. The entire report is also available on the city’s website at georgetownky.gov.
The City of Georgetown is changing.
A lot.
Over the past 20 years, Georgetown has surged in population from Kentucky’s 18th largest city to its seventh largest. If that were the only change, it would be significant, but the demographics have also shifted dramatically. These figures are part of an in-depth 70-page study conducted by the city to review 20-year trends, comparing Georgetown to 18 other Kentucky cities, excluding Lexington and Louisville in a multitude of areas.
In 1999, Georgetown’s population was 15,471 compared to today’s population census of 34,395. Georgetown has been among Kentucky’s two fastest growing cities percentage wise for almost a decade. In actual numbers, only Bowling Green and Lexington have grew by more people during that time.
Those numbers have had a domino-type impact on other areas.
For example, more people now live within Georgetown’s city limits than outside in the county. The latest figures show that 61.4 percent of Scott County’s population reside within Georgetown’s city limits, compared to just 48.3 percent in 1999.
That growth has led to a more dense population per mile. In 1999, Georgetown’s population density was 1,495 people per square mile. In 2018, when the latest figures were available, that density per square mile had increased to 1,967 people.
The study shows positive trends regarding income with the median household income increasing some 45 percent since 1990 from $42,135 to $61,427. That median income is higher than Kentucky’s median household income at $46,535 or the nation’s median household income at $57,652.
The percentage of population living below the poverty level has dropped from 17.3 percent in 1993 to 12.9 percent in 2017, according to the study.
“The city’s demographics have shifted rapidly towards those of a bedroom community,” states the study when comparing employment figures.
In 2002, some 63 percent of employed residents or 5,521 of 8,757 people, actually worked outside the community. Today that percentage has increased to 73 percent or 11,292 of the city’s 15,539 total employed residents work outside Georgetown.
This is significant because 48.4 percent of the city’s budget is derived from payroll taxes. Employees’ payroll taxes are collected and distributed to the community in which they work.
The city’s study states that despite its population growth, job growth has not kept pace.
“From 2002 to 2017, although the city added roughly 13,400 residents, it added only 3,200 jobs,” the study states. “What’s more, 69 percent of those new jobs were filled by non-residents. Population growth outpaced job growth at a rate of 4-to-1, driving the number of jobs per 100 residents down from 84 to 60.
“When almost 50 percent of the city’s General Fund revenues are derived from payroll taxes, revenue simply cannot keep up with the population growth.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.