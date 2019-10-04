STAMPING GROUND — The Stamping Ground Fire Department has been reporting to the city commission about low hydrant pressure for several months, and now the commission is looking for answers from Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Service, which serves the city’s water and sewer system.
Commissioner David Clark had talked with GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo on the hydrant issues.
“For the last several meetings, the fire department has notified us there has been some volume and pressure issues related to fire protection that could affect several things. First and foremost is protection in case of a fire, and the city’s ISO rating,” Clark said. “(Azevedo) has expressed an interest to work with us. He’s concerned about it. We’re concerned about it.”
Hydrant tests over the last few years have shown consistently diminishing returns. The primary area with issues is in the vicinity of Mulberry and Commonwealth, where Dollar General and Commonwealth Tool and Machine is located, Fire Chief Josh Cook said.
“We’ve brought up that if this issue continues, it could cause a real headache,” Clark said. “One of the issues is that the tank has trouble staying full.”
“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what has happened,” Cook said. “They’ve checked valves and they are working.”
Cook did share a map that highlighted the area, and Clark had flow tests from the last two years that indicated a decrease in volume and pressure. Clark said Azevedo said GMWSS would assist in checking for leaks and other issues that may be leading to the issues.
Capacity and the ability of the utility to meet the needs of the growing county was also brought up in the meeting between Clark and Azevedo.
“I tried to keep this Stamping Ground specific, but I understand this is a countywide issue,” Clark said. “He has said he would be willing to come and meet with us.
“We need to isolate the problem and get it fixed.”
Fire Department Lt. Andrew Tackett said one of the problems is that the water system is based on gravity and not a forced main system, so if the tank has trouble staying filled that would cause some issues with volume and pressure.
Having Azevedo come to the November meeting and also have good maps to indicate where the lines are coming into the city, Commissioner Robert Duncan said.
Commissioner Robert Jones also raised concerns that the commission has not seen recent financials. The September financials were not ready as the month just ended. The commission agreed to hold a special meeting next Tuesday to look at the last two months financials.
“I feel the commission needs to see the financials each month. This is how you get in trouble when you don’t see where your money is going and how we are on budget,” Jones said.
The commission also approved increasing garbage rates to match the amount Rumpke is charging. The city had not adjusted the rate from when the contract was signed at $16.80 to the current rate of $17.48. The commission also asked for a comparison of how many people are charged vs. the Rumpke contract and if people are not paying their bill, who is footing that cost.
In other action:
— Approved hiring Emily Lavoie as a part-time assistant city clerk.
— Held a first reading to amend the commission’s meeting schedule, adding a second meeting each month. It will now meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall once passed after second reading.
— Considered having Saturday hours during tax season. Clark asked if there is a demand for Saturday hours, and the idea was to offer it as a convenience for those who work during the week and can’t come in and pay. Several people do come in to pay their taxes in person. The commission decided to hold off on setting Saturday hours until Lavoie gets trained.
— Agreed to develop a form and process to reserve city parks to avoid any conflicts and release of liability by the city for events people may be holding.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.