If a referendum allowing alcohol sales in the county is approved by voters Tuesday, revenue from the sale of alcohol may reduce city tax revenues which go to support the Georgetown Police Department, said council member Karen Tingle-Sames during Monday’s regular Georgetown City Council meeting.
“We could lose revenue because people are not going to want to pay the fee in Georgetown if they can buy alcohol in Scott County without the fee,” she said.
Last fiscal year, the city collected $1.06 million from its Alcoholic Beverage Regulatory Fee said Finance Director Stacey Clark. State law requires funds obtained from alcohol sales be used for city administration or the police department. Georgetown’s funds are used for the police department and it accounts for about 16% of the police department’s annual budget.
The council agreed to revisit the issue once results of the Nov. 5 election are known.
Chase Azevedo of Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Services warned this year’s drought illustrates how increasing water demand is threatening the city’s water source, Royal Spring.
“In the past, Royal Spring was able to meet the water demand however, that is no longer the case,” he said. “We draw water from the Frankfort Plant Board every day, but more during a drought.”
GMWSS requested $85,000 budgeted for an engineering survey in next year’s budget be moved up to this year, Azevedo said. The survey will explore alternative solutions to a drinking water shortage so the city can better prepare for the next drought. The memorandum of understanding was approved, with the mayor adding the decision was too important not to spend the money gathering accurate information.
The engineering survey will generate several viable options, including revisiting the reservoir option, potentially to be located on land in northern Scott County that has already been purchased for that purpose. A cost analysis will then be conducted.
A second reading of a $6 million bond ordinance was passed to upgrade waste treatment Plant No. 1. The plant’s last major upgrade was in 1997, Azevedo said.
“Plant No. 1 has reached its design and service life,” said Azevedo. “We are essentially doubling the size of the plant.”
A proposal to annex 17 acres near 1140 East Main Street was presented by Matt Summers with the Georgetown-Scott County Planning and Zoning Commission. The request is to re-zone the land from agriculture to medium density residential. A first reading of the ordinance was made with discussion to be held at the second reading, said Mayor Tom Prather.
Clark presented a six-month analysis of the city’s budget.
July 13 will be Lewis F. Hoffman Day in Georgetown, said Prather during the mayor comments. Hoffman, who passed away a week ago, was well known for his history of volunteerism for many organizations and was known as a generous, caring gentleman, the mayor said.
Council member Todd Stone read a resolution to reclassify the police 911 dispatchers position from clerical to first responder.
Lt. Brian Moore of the Georgetown Police Department and 911 operator Jennifer Jones were on hand to hear the resolution.
Moore said he was glad the change in classification was being adopted.
“It takes a special person do be a 911 operator, and we are very proud of those who work that desk,” said Moore.
The annual Christmas “Home for the Holidays” Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Singing in the Season,” said Georgetown-Scott County Tourism Executive Director Lori Saunders. The traditional lighting of the Christmas tree in the Courthouse square will be part of the festivities, she said.
In public comments, Michael Dahl thanked the council for adopting the Fairness Ordinance and for the council members who attended the Pride Picnic. He expressed concerns about comments made by a council member during a break that was captured by a live mic.
Millie Wrobleski proposed the council member whose comment was captured by the live mic should use personal funds to pay for diversity training and offer a formal apology to the community for the comments.
Some discussion was held to move trick or treat from Thursday Oct. 31 due to weather conditions, but the council decided to keep the current 6-8 p.m. schedule.
