The Scott County Courthouse’s clock tower cupola is in disrepair and must be replaced.
The cupola actually will be removed next week starting Feb. 17, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. The process of removal will take three days, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.
“The whole cupola above the louvers is coming off,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ll have to shut down the (courthouse) parking lot on Monday, but we’ll definitely have to shut the parking down on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
The cupola has started leaning slightly and has started causing some framing damage. Once the cupola is removed, a temporary roof will be installed until June when a new cupula and clocker will be installed.
“They are actually going to reuse the actual clock mechanisms in the new clock tower cupola,” Covington said. “We wanted to preserve that part of the historical clock.”
The new clock tower cupola will be completely rebuilt and is projected to be installed June 1.
“This new clock tower cupola will give us another 50 years of free maintenance,” he said.
The Scott County Courthouse was built in 1877 and is actually the fourth county courthouse. Two previous courthouses were destroyed by fire. The court house was added to the National Registry of Historical Places in 1972.
