Georgetown College continued its gift-giving ways Wednesday by extending the Legacy and Legends Scholarship, a full-tuition scholarship to all eligible students in Owen County.
Scott County graduating seniors learned of the scholarship offer for them Monday. The value of a 4-year scholarship is $160,000, school officials said.
The scholarships will be offered starting in the fall of 2020 to any newly admitted, full-time, residential student who either graduated from a high school in Owen County after attending for their senior year, or who has been a resident in Owen County for at least one year. The scholarships for both Scott and Owen counties covers the full cost of tuition for four years.
Former Georgetown College president Robert Mills held a special connection to Owen County and worked to improve education in that area, school officials said. By offering the Legacy and Legends Scholarship to Owen County, Georgetown College honors President Mills who was one of the college’s longest serving (1959-1978), most influential and most popular presidents in the college’s history, school officials said. Bob Mills Jr., Mills’ son, is currently serving on the Georgetown College Board of Trustees as vice chairman.
“Owen County has a special connection to Georgetown’s legacy, because it is a place of the heart for some legends of our college,” said William Jones, Georgetown College president. “The Legacy and Legends Scholarship continues the service and sacrifice of the Mills family in Owen County by offering the opportunity to receive the championship-level education of the heart and mind that Georgetown College provides all of our students.
“I look forward to seeing many new students from Owen County on campus, students who will go on to become our alumni and enjoy all of the outstanding outcomes of a Georgetown College degree.”
Just as Scott County’s announcement was made to the seniors at Scott County and Great Crossing high schools, Jones and other college officials made the presentation to the seniors at Owen County High School.
“Georgetown College’s generosity and leadership offers Owen County students the ability to advance their education at an outstanding college,” said Robert Stafford, superintendent of Owen County Schools. “We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to seeing the impact it has on our students and the community.”
The new scholarship begins in 2020 through 2030.
A requirement of the scholarship is the students must live on campus. The school has some 850 dorm rooms, not including Knight Hall which has been closed but may be renovated. Because the scholarship covers tuition, other scholarships and grants such as the state-based Kees Money can be used to cover dorm and other expenses, said Dr. Jonathan Sands Wise, vice president of enrollment management. The students will also remain eligible for other merit scholarships, as well as need-based and performance-based scholarships, Wise said.
