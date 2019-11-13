Eric Colson was named acting chief of the Georgetown Fire Department following the dismissal of Greg Bayer Wednesday, said Mayor Tom Prather.
“After a discussion between the two of us, it was a mutual decision,” Prather said. “Greg Bayer is very capable and a fine professional, but it was simply a matter of fit.”
Bayer was hired as fire chief on July 22 after retiring from the Lexington Fire Department as battalion chief for special operations. He was hired when former fire chief John Ward retired and following a search by a panel of fire professionals and community leaders who interviewed a number of candidates before recommending Bayer.
The mayor plans to meet with the entire fire department Wednesday afternoon to answer questions.
Colson, a long-time assistant fire chief with the department, has been named acting chief for three-to-six months, the mayor said.
"The process for naming a new permanent fire chief has not been determined, but that is why Colson will be in place for three-to-six months,” Prather said.
“Eric has been with the fire department for a long time,” Prather said adding the department is in good hands under his leadership.
“I have great respect for Greg Bayer as a person and as a professional,” the mayor said. "But it all came down to fit, and what is best for the Georgetown Fire Department.”