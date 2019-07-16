The Twisted Trunk Community Garden, located in Georgetown on Jackson Street between Mulberry and S. Hamilton Avenue, is a community garden where anyone can come pick fruits or vegetables at absolutely no cost.
“We just wanted to spread the word that anyone can participate in the garden,” volunteer Tracy Klink said. “It’s for everyone.”
Some of the plants being grown in the garden currently include tomatoes, peas, strawberries, fruit trees, herbs and more. There is also a bed of wild flowers currently growing for anyone who wants flowers.
The garden is tended to by volunteers with a passion for helping the community.
To find out more information about volunteering, the Facebook group “Twisted Trunk Community Garden” is where volunteers determine what needs to be done and when.
Volunteers typically get together to work in the garden on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.
“The garden is a school where we get to learn again how to be together,” volunteer Rev. Dr. Wilson Dickinson said.
“We learn how to be with the land in a way that honors God and honors our neighbors.”
Christi Zimmerman can be reached at czimmerman@news-graphic.com.