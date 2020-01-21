An important message was shared Saturday at the Georgetown/Scott County NAACP’s seventh annual breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
As a part of the breakfast, local hip-hop artist and activist Devine Carama shared a message involving the 3 P’s: prayer, patience and perseverance, a message which John Douglas of the Georgetown NAACP said is needed more now than ever.
“Perseverance is needed today more so than in the past,” he said. “Right now America is divided.”
With the violence and many other events happening around the nation and world, Douglas said we need to come together before we grow further apart and acting on Martin Luther King Jr.’s message now, rather than just celebrating it is very important.
“My message of prayer, patience and perseverance was dedicated to those difference makers that have moments of self doubt,” Carama said. “Dr. King fought for justice in the face of racial oppression that was normal for half of the country at the time. Yet, he continued to push through.
“This work isn’t easy, so I wanted to encourage people to continue moving forward as MLK did, no matter what.
“One of his most famous quotes was, ‘Fly and if you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk then crawl. Whatever you do, keep moving.’”
Carama was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Award for his continued work in the community and Douglas hopes he may inspire someone in Georgetown.
“(The award) means everything,” said Carama. “My mom taught me about MLK and his legacy when I was 4 years old and from that point on I wanted to make a difference for my generation.”
“Devine Carama is an excellent young man,” said Robbi Barber with Georgetown College.
With one of the themes of Martin Luther King Jr. Day being ‘where do we go from here?’ Barber said we have moved forward, but we still have a long way to go. It is important to begin with prayer, be patient in the process and persevere. She said it is important to ask, how do we be intentional in our community?
“(Carama) jump started us in that direction,” Barber said.
After the breakfast, entertainment and speech everyone left with a smile, Douglas said.
The breakfast was a success, Douglas said, and he hopes the meaning of the day will not be lost.
The community continued its celebration of King on Monday, with a march. Coverage of the program which followed the march at First Baptist Church will be in the Thursday News-Graphic.
