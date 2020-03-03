A nearly packed house from all age groups and walks of life rallied around a fallen hero’s family Saturday night in the “Battle of the Axes” at Great Crossing High School.
The benefit basketball game between teams from the Georgetown and Scott County, along with a weekend youth basketball tournament, raised more than $25,000 for the widow and three children of Johnnie Jacobs, according to event organizer Anthony Delimpo.
Final numbers were still being calculated Monday.
Jacobs, 46, died in January after a lengthy fight with lung disease brought on by the smoke and chemicals he encountered in his years of service as a firefighter in the community.
City firefighters won the game in convincing fashion, 95-69. Hunter Jacobs, Johnnie’s son, punctuated the victory in touching fashion by scoring the final basket as his father’s colleagues from both sides cheered him on and hoisted him in the air.
In addition to the game, raffles and a silent auction were held in the adjacent hallway to benefit the cause.
Those who wish to donate to Jacobs’ family are encouraged to do so at GoFundMe.com. Simply enter “Team Jacobs” in the search box on the site.
