Police officer Jason Christopher likes talking with kids. He likes the one-on-one conversation with the youngsters who may have only seen a police officer in a car as it was driving by. He likes talking to kids and with adults under normal circumstances, where the near panic of an emergency is not controlling the conversation. And he likes teaching all kinds of groups that safety considerations should always be a part of any plan.
Those happen to be the job requirements for his new position as community relations officer for the Georgetown Police Department. Christopher enjoys the myriad of groups he is asked to work with; everyone from school age children to the members of the Citizens Police Academy.
“I really enjoy the different aspects of this job,” said Christopher. “It’s important for people to understand why we do the things we do.”
Christopher was assigned to the position in August, replacing Mitch Lair who was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Christopher has been with the GPD for 10 years.
Education is a big part of the job and Christopher likes the feedback he gets from different groups, he said. For many children, Christopher’s visits to area schools are the first encounter they have with the police department and they are learning about the police force for the first time.
For adults, it is sometimes an eye-opener to learn what a day in the life of a police offer can be like.
The Citizens Police Academy is an adult group Christopher works with. The 14-week course is offered twice a year and usually has anywhere from 10-30 individuals participating in the program.
“This is a good way to let people understand the scope of police work,” said Christopher. “The volunteers are educated on many aspects of police work and help to spread a better understanding of the responsibilities involved with police work.”
One of the biggest challenges of the job is trying to keep track of all the activities and opportunities for the departments’ outreach activities, he said, but it’s a job he finds rewarding and he is proud of the department he serves.
