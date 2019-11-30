There’s a group of people who are looking forward to celebrating Christmas the way they have since 1973. The Georgetown Community Singers will present a holiday concert on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the First Christian Church in Georgetown.
The program is over an hour long and will include a combination of holiday classics and traditional Christian favorites.
Choir director Amie Kincaid has been directing music for over 25 years. The group presents their music in either four or six parts depending on how they move their talented singers around, she said.
“Everyone is so multi-talented we have some flexibility, no matter what style of music we choose to sing,” said Kincaid.
Kincaid is also the music teacher for the gifted and talented students in the Scott County school district, from grades 6-12. This year those students will join the Singers in the program.
“We like the variety the students add to the program and it draws more people into the audience,” said Kincaid. She added it was nice for the students from other schools to be able to meet and establish friendships as well.
Kincaid is equally pleased with the instrumentalist that will be performing with the group. Superfecta is an instrumental group from Lexington that will join the program in addition to the group of local musicians.
Peggy Angel, the group president, said the concert has several goals.
“We want to reach out to the community and share our love of music, we want to be entertaining and we hope to encourage others to join us.”
The group is a private organization that has performed at several venues. This year the First Christian Church, 112 East College Street, is hosting the group. The acoustics in the church are well suited for the choir performance and the group of singers welcome the community. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at the door or by calling Lin Foley at 502-863-0930.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.