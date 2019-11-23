Area churches and volunteers are working together to make sure everyone in the community has a chance for a warm meal for Thanksgiving.
The Community Thanksgiving Meal is Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Southern Elementary School cafeteria.
The event, which served 450 meals last year, got its start in 2013 by Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, said Mike Justice, lead pastor of the church.
“Our local ministerial group, The Pastors and Priests of Georgetown, joined the endeavor the following year making it a collaborative effort of area churches ministering to the people of Georget-own together,” he said.
“This meal is a great way for our area churches to come together to simply love on our community and let them know that we love them and care about them... (and) it is a way to show the love of Christ to our community.”
There are 12 area churches involved in this year’s event, as well as Tammy White, Southern Elementary kitchen director. White will cook/prepare many items on the day of the meal, while other food items are prepared by members of the different churches involved, Justice said.
Volunteers contribute to the event in different capacities, from helping serve the meal, providing food items and even providing funds to help pay for the meal, he said.
“The meal is made possible by the numerous volunteers who cook food, help serve and clean up after the meal,” he said.
“Last year we had over 200 volunteers that helped make the Community Thanksgiving Meal a great success.”
Volunteers plan to prepare enough food for 500 meals — their projected goal of meals served this year, Justice said. After the meal is finished, any leftovers are delivered to area nonprofits so they can give them to the people they serve.
While everyone in the community is invited, Justice encourages first responders on duty to attend.
“We especially want to invite any and all first responders who are on duty to come enjoy a good meal and interact with the community.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to help serve the meal can sign up online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0d4aa8ab2ea4fb6-community2.
Katie Tubbs can be reached at ktubbs@news-graphic.com.