There is hardly any area in Georgetown where earth is not being moved and substantial construction projects are under way.
These projects can make travel difficult, if not down right hazardous, but it also means more conveniences for the shopper and revenue for the community in the form of property taxes, business licenses and more jobs.
To date, some 770 construction permits have been issued in the county, compared to 833 in 2018, said Don Mullins, building inspector with the Georgetown/Scott County Planning and Zoning Commission.
“It’s hard to tell what will come in before the end of this year but it’s been good and steady,” Mullins said.
Steady growth is good, the 2-to-2.5 percent growth annual growth rate also brings with it challenges, especially for Georgetown, said Jack Conner, director of both Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Scott County United.
“As a community we have to address the growth in terms of how it will affect our heritage and history,” he said. “A growing community presents interesting challenges to community services available and zoning issues.”
The bypass extension from KY-32 to I-75 is a good example of growth potential. Most of the land on each side of the bypass is zoned A1 and exists outside of Georgetown city limits and the urban service boundary, meaning city services like sewers are not in place.
“In order to expand the urban service boundary and provide city services to a developer, the city limits would have to be extended. That process is reviewed and considered as part of the Five-year Comprehensive Plan,” said Joe Kane director of the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission. The plan is up for review in 2021.
Considerations of land use result in zoning designations and boundaries and those boundaries affect the tax rates for an area. Scott County taxes commercial business at the rate of 1 percent but if the business operates within the city of Georgetown, an additional 1 percent is added to the tax bill as well as a .5 percent tax, which goes directly to Scott County schools.
New construction in the county includes:
— Near the railroad trestle and Southern States on U.S. 460 will be a mini storage area when completed;
— 109 Marketplace in the Kroger complex will be a two-tenet structure, currently rented to T-mobile with a future tenant to be named later.
— The old Kmart location will be new location of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, projected to be completed by late Spring 2020. The restaurant will be built in the northeast parking area at the bypass and U.S. 460.
— Corner of Cincinnati Road and Long Lick Pike, across from the Scott County Extension office will become a Domino’s Pizza.
— Amerson Farms/Anderson complex will continue with the addition of both an apartment complex and new town homes. The addition of a children’s daycare facility is also planned for that location.
Stamping Ground has new housing construction under way off of Main Street, behind the post office, said Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.