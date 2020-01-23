The mid-winter blues are fought off every year by a much anticipated event: the launch of the Girls Scouts of America cookie sale.
The 2020 cookie sale began Jan. 1. Local Girl Scout troops will be collecting orders through mid-March, according to Linda Ramsey, service manager for Girl Scouts of Scott County.
The best way to purchase the cult-classic thin mint and other local favorites is still from your neighbor’s daughter. There are over 280 Girl Scouts in Scott County and they are all selling cookies, Ramsey said.
Last year local troops sold more than 52,572 boxes of cookies. That’s nearly a box of cookies for everyone in the county. Moving and storing that many cookies is a big job. Ramsey said the scouts are lucky to have volunteers to help with the process.
Kevin Nelson is one of those volunteers. He is the cookie sale manager and has been working with the sale in one capacity or another for 10 years while his three daughters move through the scouting program. As cookie manager, he is responsible for moving the cookies from their starting point in Lexington to the designated pickup point for all Scott County troops. For the fourth year, that pickup point is Clark Power Service on Triport Road, just north of Georgetown.
Brian Beckham is the branch manager of the truck and trailer repair facility and is glad to volunteer the space and the manpower required to off load the thousands of boxes of cookies, he said. He and Nelson have a professional relationship and when Nelson presented the idea to help with the cookie sale, Beckham was glad to contribute.
“We empty out one of our bays and use our forklifts to help off load the cookies. We get the boxes stacked-up and ready for all the Girl Scout troops to come and pick them up from here,” said Beckham.
Each troop is responsible for setting their own goals and the individual troops receive a portion of the sale of the cookies for programs that troop has identified as important to them.
Money to fund troop projects is just one of the benefits of the cookie program, Ramsey said.
“These girls are really learning life skills by selling the cookies. They are learning about money management, about setting goals and about communication,” she said.
One of the reasons the cookies sell so well is the public’s intention to support the Girl Scouts organization, Ramsey said.
“The world can see what the impact of our program is for the community and they want to support that.”
Recently, the Scott County Girl Scouts donated 3,046 pounds of food to the AMEN House. The troops will also donate cookies to various organizations once the sale is completed. Some will stay local and be delivered to various first responder organizations and others will go overseas to deployed service members.
“Any Girl Scout can receive the name and address of a deployed service member and we will send a box of cookies to that person,” Ramsey said. “Or they can buy a box of cookies at one of our booths and just donate it back right there.
Last year, the Scouts in Scott County shipped 600 boxes to service members overseas.
Lori Baker is co-leader of Troop 1178. Her daughter, Cadence is a first-grader at Stamping Ground Elementary and a Daisy level scout. She participates as a co-leader because her daughter is enthusiastic to be a member, she said.
“(Cadence) is excited about being a Girl Scout, she told me she wants to be leader,” said Baker. Her daughter’s troop will collect orders on individual order sheets then the whole troop will maintain a cookie stand at one of several local retailers. They’ll be trying to beat last year’s sales of 7,300 boxes, she said. After the sale, they will look forward to a year of fun events, funded in part by their own efforts.
