Scott County Coroner John Goble was indicted on seven counts Thursday, including perjury, by the Scott County Grand Jury.
The indictments are for two counts of receiving stolen property, single counts of theft, perjury, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), and two counts of official misconduct.
An indictment is not a conviction.
Goble was already scheduled to stand trial later this fall on various counts. He, Michael Crawford and Mitch Harris had been facing various charges after a Kentucky State Police investigation. The grand jury returned superseding indictments Thursday against Crawford on two counts of receiving stolen property.
Cassandra Carson was indicted on first degree murder charges in the death of Matthews A. Turner this summer at The Mills apartments.
