The Georgetown City Council worked through city business with only five of the eight council members on hand Monday. Business was interrupted when Connie Tackett recused herself before one annexation and two zone ordinances were read. The council therefore did not have a quorum; reading of the proposed ordinances require a quorum. The first reading was therefore postponed for the next council meeting on Jan. 13. Council members who were absent from the meeting were Polly Singer-Eardley,who was ill, Karen Tingle-Sames, who had a business conflict and Marvin Thompson.
The second reading of the amendment to the Human Rights Commission ordinance was read and approved. The amendment included a one year residency time requirement to serve on the Human Rights Commission board, not a one year residency requirement to file a complaint, as was previously reported.
Mayor Tom Prather reported 100 percent of the road improvement work on Route 460 would be paid for by the state transportation department.
One person has inquired about filing to run for city council next year. Jan. 10 is the deadline to file to run for the office of city council member.
The mayor also announced a second meeting for Jan. 16 to hear the report on City Revenues, Spending, Employment and Census Statistics and 10 Year Budget Outlook.
Three police officers from the Georgetown Police Department were promoted at the council meeting by Chief Michael Bosse. Family members and friends were on hand to pin the new rank on: Darin Allgood from Lieutenant to Captain, Jason Bruner promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant and Mark Garner promoted from Patrol Officer to Sergeant.
The council heard requests from three citizens asking for police support for road barriers at various events.
Amanda Lewis representing Schoolhouse 5K, asked for police support for the 7th annual race to be held on April 25, 2020. John Douglas, representing the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March requested support for the march to be conducted on Jan. 20, 2020. Samantha Eddington, representing 50Legs, an organization that helps provide prosthetics to adults and children was asking for support of their .5K short race down Main Street on March 20.
Citizens can watch this and every council meeting by logging into the website at georgetownky.gov.
