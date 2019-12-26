Last year, Scott County High School was the largest high school in the state with a population of over 2,500 students. With the addition of the new high school at Great Crossing, the two schools have spilt and the population is now 1,261 students at SCHS and 1,424 students at GCHS. The first year of a two-high school district is well underway but the impact of the split is still being discussed by parents, teachers and the students themselves.
The split did have a negative affect on some students, according to SCHS student body president senior Hayate Takeda.
“After our school split and half of us went to Great Crossing, I think our morale went down, but we have worked together and that has brought us back together,” said Takeda.
Scott County High School counselor Mark Cook also noticed some students were concerned with the change.
“The biggest stresses we saw were students finishing out their high school career but they were not with the group of friends they may have started their journey with,” said Cook. “The students felt they had to choose to remain at the school they had always known, or be willing to jump into a new building (the unknown) to finish their final year or two of school. And overall, the simple unknown is a factor, as this entire journey is new for everyone.”
It’s one of many issues that counselors at both Scott County and Great Crossing are willing to discuss. The counseling departments at both schools have an open door policy for all students to walk in with any concerns. The programs at both schools each see roughly 400 students a month, with varying numbers depending on holidays and drop in visits from the students that are not noted. But for GCHS counselor Christina Watford, the walk-in policy may not be proactive enough. “We want to provide services for all students not just the students who have college and career questions,” said Watford.
The national standard for students to counselors is 250:1, Watford said. The ratio at GCHS is currently 500:1 and nearly that at Scott County. Watford and Cook described a state level counseling plan they would like to see adapted for the district.
The American School of Counselors (ASCA) has developed two tools to guide the plan. The ACSA Mindsets & Behaviors for Student Success addresses student academic, career and social/emotional development. The ASCA National Model is a data based model that uses metrics to help understand student performance and aptitudes. The model includes direct and indirect services for students. Direct services are traditional student services such as career and college counseling, evaluating interesting goal focused counseling. Indirect services included in the model focus more on advocacy for the individual students in community organizations and other educational institutions.
The Kentucky State Department of Education is encouraging changes to the state wide counseling programs. Damien Sweeny is the program coordinator for Comprehensive School Counseling, Office of Career and Technical Education and Student Transition at the Kentucky Department of Education.
“We are in the process of implementing new Kentucky Standards of Practice for School Counselors,” Sweeny said. “We are also teaching school counselors how to build comprehensive school counseling programs state-wide. By doing this, we will have a role that is proactive rather than reactive, aligned and clarified.
“Our new standards will help counselors re-prioritize the tasks that they know will ultimately help build the social/emotional health of their students along with producing stronger academic and college/career outcomes.”
The main goal of the counseling program is to help students, often just by listening. Watford encourages all students to come and talk to a counselor anytime.
“We are here so the students can have someone to confide in,” said Watford. “The counselors are bound by confidentiality ethics. We’re not going to repeat what is said in this office unless there is a safety issues involved.”
Cook enjoys the confidential one-on-one conversations with the students also.
“I truly enjoy listening to students and what is going on with them. Many times we are able to listen as they solve their own issues, or direct them to other programs, sources of help, etc…Sometimes, they simply need an ear,” said Cook.
Watford cautioned that counselors are not therapists but they can make recommendations to the family if they feel professional help is indicated. There are currently 22 counselors/child behavior specialists serving the Scott County School District.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.