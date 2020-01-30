The complex legal battle involving the proposed expansion of the Central Kentucky Landfill operated by Waste Services of the Bluegrass (WSB) is awaiting an order from Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca W. Goodman.
The exact timeline for when that order might be issued is uncertain, but Goodman will ultimately be the one to decide if the landfill’s current plans to expand proceed, or if Waste Services will have to apply for a new permit to expand.
On Dec. 30 administrative law judge Virginia Gorley recommended WSB’s petition for expansion be denied, but Goodman’s could agree or reverse the recommendation.
All the while, the Scott County Fiscal Court is monitoring the situation and preparing to take its next steps if necessary, to force the landfill to meet the current standards in the county’s solid waste plan, which were updated last year. The permit application now being considered was filed in 2012 when Scott County was the primary customer for the landfill.
“On the recommendation of counsel, Tom FitzGerald, Scott County Fiscal Court will continue to defer filing of an action seeking a declaration of rights as to whether the 2012 ‘determination of consistency’ between the then-proposed amendment to Waste Services of the Bluegrass landfill and the Scott County Solid Waste Management Area Plan remains valid in 2019 when applied to a different application that the Energy and Environment Cabinet accepted as revised despite a completely different design and capacity for the proposed expansion,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
“The continued deferral would allow for the Secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet Office of Administrative Hearings, to rule in the McCall v. Energy and Environmental cabinet, File No. DWM-47357, case on whether WSB must begin a new permitting process by filing a new application. Such a new application would have to include a new determination from the Scott County Fiscal Court, acting as the local governing body, that the capacity sought in the new application is consistent with the current Solid Waste Management Area Plan.”
A well-known environmental attorney, FitzGerald was hired by the county to specifically help with the issues raised by the landfill.
In 2015, WSB signed an agreement with Fayette County, among other municipalities, to receive its trash. That agreement was renewed for five years in June and increased the amount of waste being accepted by the landfill, which is located in the northeast part of the county. Not only did the amount of waste increase, but the number of trucks hauling the waste to the landfill increased on U.S. 25, raising safety concerns among citizens.
WSB purchased the landfill in 1999 and has argued in court documents the county knew an expansion beyond its original 100 acres was inevitable at the time of the purchase. Among court documents is a letter from former county judge-executive George Lusby to LFUCG authorizing authorizing the landfill to accept out-of-county waste. Under current conditions it is predicted the landfill will be full within 24 months and as much as 86 percent of the waste going into the landfill is actually from Fayette County.
Compliance with state and federal regulations is a focus of much of the legal proceedings. As recently as last week, the landfill received a notice of violations and has more than 50 such violations since 2015, according to multiple court, state and local records. Many of the complains are about odors coming from the landfill and area residents blame the increasing amount of waste. Residents have organized and call in complaints when they say the odors are especially bad.
WSB officials say they have installed methane extraction wells to remove some of the odors, but blame the stalled expansion for much of the odor complaints. WSB officials say they have invested over $700,000 to help eliminate the odors.
Besides odors, there have been issues with pollutants leaking into a nearby creek and areas of the landfill not being properly covered with dirt, according to court documents. In 2018, contaminated water called leachate was discovered running into a drainage ditch and an area of the landfill was opened without a liner.
County officials acknowledge every landfill has notices of violations, but the amount of waste coming from Fayette County is a problem. The landfill’s expansion request has been previously denied by the Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission and the county board of adjustments.
Even though the county has deferred its legal actions, there are multiple lawsuits pending around Central Kentucky Landfill. Landowners on Double Culvert Road, which leads to the landfill, has filed a class action lawsuit alleging WSB has not addressed damage to the road leading to the landfill as well as the “noxious odors” and as such has damaged the value of their property. WSB has filed for a change of venue, arguing it cannot get a fair trial in Scott County.
WSB has countered with its own lawsuits on the denial of expansion by the planning commission and board of adjustments. Those lawsuits are pending.
