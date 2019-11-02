While statewide all eyes will be on the race for governor of Kentucky, many Scott County eyes will be watching the race for Commissioner of Agriculture as two native sons face off.
Incumbent Ryan Quarles (R) and Robert Haley Conway (D) along with Josh Gilpin (LIB) have held a spirited campaign for the office.
Also on the ballot in Scott County will be the option to sell alcohol in the county. Alcohol is already sold in Georgetown, but many county groups and organizations want the opportunity as well.
Of course, the race for governor between incumbent Matt Bevin and attorney general Andy Beshear is the headliner in most of the state. Even so, less than one in three voters are expected to vote in Tuesday’s election according to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. The state has some 3.4 million registered voters.
“Based upon current absentee voting, I believe turnout will be at or above the 2015 general election,” said Grimes. “It’s simply not OK that only a small portion of Kentuckians will possibly elect our next constitutional officers.
“Our democracy depends upon people showing up to the polls to make their voices heard. I challenge all registered voters to get up, get out and get loud and exercise their right to vote Tuesday.”
As of Monday, nearly 19,318 voters had voted in person on machines in county clerks’ offices or were sent absentee ballots. Some 8,169 of the 13,967 mail-in absentee ballots that had been issued had been returned.
Eligible voters can still cast absentee ballots at the county clerk’s office through this Monday.
Grimes predicts some 1 million voters will turn out statewide on Election Day, slightly more than the 982,328 voter turnout in the 2015 General Election, which was 30.7 percent of registered voters.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.