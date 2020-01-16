While Kentucky’s current flu activity level is widespread — the highest possible level — the outbreak is “sporadic” for Scott County, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO.
“Sporadic” flu activity level is defined as small numbers of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases or a single laboratory-confirmed influenza outbreak has been reported, but there is no increase in cases of influenza-like illness, according to Kentucky Health News.
As of Friday, Jan. 10, 5,988 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky this flu season, Kentucky Health News reports. The actual number is higher; 22 of the state’s 120 county health departments did not report. There have been 36 confirmed cases in Scott County.
The state has suffered eight deaths so far this flu season, according to the state Department for Public health weekly flu report. Lexington reported its first flu-related death last week, said Kevin Hall, communications officer for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
Renee Holmes, Scott County Schools community education director, reported attendance in local schools is still high. The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) website wants to help prevent the spread of the disease before it affects school populations. The best defense against the flu is still the vaccination. The CDC also recommends washing hands frequently and for those who have already contracted the virus, to stay home to prevent spreading the disease.
“We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot,” said Miller.
“We are all about prevention and getting the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.”
The CDC recommends everyone over six months of age get a flu vaccination each year. There is still plenty of time to get one as flu season runs through May.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.