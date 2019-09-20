Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington issued an open burning ban for the entire county Thursday afternoon due to the extreme dry conditions that have parched the area.
The ban, which effects buying flammable materials openly, such as trash, brush or logs, will remain in effect until there is sufficient rainfall to “mitigate the fire hazard” the order states.
“(Scott County Fire Department) Chief (Mike) Fuller and I have conferred a few times about it and he recommended the burn ban Thursday morning,” Covington said. “ A few other counties have also put the bans in place.”
The ordinance dates back to 2001 and the fine is no less than $50 and no more than $500.
Charcoal grills are OK because it is contained, Covington said.
“Until we get some rain, the ban will be in place,” Covington said. “It is so dry right now, hopefully this will mitigate some issues we don’t need.
“Once we get some rain, we will sit down with Chief Fuller and Mike Hennigan (Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Agency) and see what the precipitation has done as far as dryness.”
Fuller has not reported any brush fires in the county, Covington said. This September has been very dry, and the next best chance of rain is next week.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.