The push to get a county-wide wet-dry vote on the November ballot went electronic last week as people can now sign the petition via a website.
A group of county businessmen, including Michael Blowen of Old Friends Farm, C.J. May who owns the property Josie’s is located on, Daniel Harrison at Country Boy Brewing and others have put petitions in various locations to collect the required 5,528 minimum signatures by Aug. 13.
Those petitions were paper, but the group learned they could also gather signatures electronically.
“We found out in the last week or two that electronic signatures would be permitted, and that was new to us,” May said. “My understanding is that there is an attorney general’s opinion that allows electronic signatures, and I believe Warren County used them recently to get an issue on the ballot.
“I do it all the time myself and it is pretty self-explanatory.”
The petition can be signed electronically at https://www.makescottcountywet.com. Voters can still only sign the petition once, but can use electronically or paper petition.
“We are not sure how many signatures we have because we only have been online for less than a week, but I think we’ve had a pretty good response to it,” May said. “It is easier to get people to sign electronically.
“I hope to have an update this week, but I think we are pretty far along. It is a big undertaking to get a lot of signatures.”
Those supporting the petition hope a vote to allow package or liquor by the drink sales would level the playing field across the county for restaurants and businesses and spur economic opportunity.
Petitions are currently located at Old Friends Farm, Josie’s, Country Boy Brewing and the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Office. If they get enough certified signatures by early to mid-August the issue would be on the November ballot.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.