On Feb. 11, district court judge Mary Jane Phelps established a court date of May 29, for defendant Kassandra Whitehouse.
Whitehouse is charged with two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, stemming from two incidents that occurred at Grace Early Learning Center in Georgetown on June 12, 2019.
According to court documents, Georgetown Police Officer Todd Young states that Whitehouse was working as a daycare teacher at the learning center in a room that provided childcare for 12-18 month-olds.
Whitehouse was observed on security footage as she picked up a child by one arm, 3-4 feet off the ground, in a rapid motion. A similar incident occurred with a second child, on the same day and was also captured by security footage. The footage revealed that the children cried after being handle in the manner.
During an interview with Whitehouse, she stated the toddler room was stressful, that there were several new children in the room and that there were multiple children crying.
The charge of second-degree wanton endangerment is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable with fines of up to $500 and up to 12 months in county jail. Whitehouse has requested a jury trail which is not uncommon for a charge that if convicted, carries possible jail time.
Neither the learning center nor the defendants’ attorneys were available for comment.
