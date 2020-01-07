The filing deadline for some political offices is this Friday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Scott County Clerk’s office.
Races that will be on the ballot for the May primary include:
—Georgetown city council. There must be 17 or more candidates to hold a primary election; otherwise the 16 or fewer candidates will automatically advance to the November election.
—District 5, Scott County Fiscal Court. This seat was vacated when Bernard Palmer resigned to accept a position with the Kentucky attorney general’s office. Former Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Dwayne Ellison, R-Georgetown. If the seat is contested, there will be a Democratic and Republican primary in May with the winners of the respective parties advancing to the November election.
—City of Stamping Ground commissioners.
—City of Sadieville commissioners.
—Presidential Preference Primary. As of Jan. 3, Democrats who have filed include Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang, according to Secretary of State website. No Republicans have filed.
—U.S. Senator, currently held by Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky plus six other Republicans. Amy McGrath and Andrew Maynard, both of Georgetown, are among six Democrats who have filed.
—U.S. Representative
—State Senator, currently held by Republican Damon Thayer.
—State Representatives. All 100 seats. Incumbents Savannah Maddox, R- 61st District, Phillip Pratt, R-62nd District, and Mark Hart, R-78th District are the only candidates filed as of Jan. 3.
—Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.
Filing deadline for the following positions will be held later this year with elections set for the November general election.
—Scott County Board of Education: District 1, currently held by Susan Duncan; District 2, currently held by Jo Anna Fryman and District 3, currently held by Diana Brooker.
Those interested must file for Scott County Board of Education by June 2, at 4 p.m.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.