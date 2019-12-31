By Mike Scogin
Georgetown News-Graphic
During the course of investigating allegations of hazing and abuse within the Georgetown Fire Department, Human Resources Director Megan Miller said she uncovered “a common theme of disappointment with Chief (Gregg) Bayer,” within the fire department.
Mayor Tom Prather dismissed Bayer as fire chief in November after less than four months on the job. Assistant Chief Eric Colson was named acting fire chief in the interim.
Miller completed a 24-page, heavily redacted report on conduct within the fire department following allegations made by several recruits who did not complete the training successfully. The investigation began on Nov. 5 when the allegations surfaced during an exit interview with one recruit. Bayer later contacted Miller and requested she interview another recruit regarding his treatment during training.
Bayer’s relationship with the recruits became an issue because he was “…not properly addressing the fact that two of our three new recruits just couldn’t cut it. Many spoke of their disappointment in him looking to change the requirements of our recruit class to fit those two recruits instead of holding them accountable for not being able to meet requirements.”
Bayer and the two recruits were in a motorcycle club together and had served together on the Stamping Ground Volunteer Fire Department, the report states.
“There was a strong sense of unrest in the department,” the report states. “The majority of those who spoke about our academy made remarks about it being tough for a reason and their distaste for making it any easier.”
The recruits attempted to quit, but Bayer, “wouldn’t let them.”
“Instead of letting his friends quit, he decided there must be something wrong with our academy and immediately started trying to get the program made easier,” the report quotes several firefighters.
Firefighters also raised concerns that Bayer made “threatening and inappropriate comments,” toward them using profanity and vulgar language.
Colson told Miller he believed Bayer talked the recruits into making allegations against him in retaliation for voicing disagreements with the then fire chief.
“As admitted by both (names omitted) they both only told me about what was supposedly happening to them after a long talk with Chief Bayer,” Miller states in the report.
Miller noted that many of the firefighters felt Bayer did not listen.
“He talks over those who are trying to talk to him and doesn’t seem to care to learn about anyone’s life,” Miller quotes some firefighters. “He knows very few names of those who work for him, even though he’s been there for months. Combining the distrust for him after trying to weaken our academy to get his friends through, making threatening/inappropriate comments and not building rapport with the department, a picture of ‘wrong fit’ was certainly painted.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.