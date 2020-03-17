Stamping Ground’s Dollar General received a lot of attention last week — from customers, but also from national media outlets.
The story began when authorities cracked down on a pair of brothers from Tennessee who were selling bottles of hand sanitizer for up to $40 each. When news first hit that the coronavirus was in the U.S., the brothers rented a U-Haul and drove around Tennessee and parts of Kentucky buying up bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes, eventually accumulating almost 20,000 bottles and thousands of packs of wipes.
The brothers were selling the hand sanitizer and wipes online before Amazon blocked them.
During an interview with The New York Times, one of the brothers mentioned “… a small Dollar General in the middle of nowhere near Lexington, Ky…”
Turns out that Dollar General was in Stamping Ground. And the race was on.
“I just came from there (Dollar General),” one customer posted on social media. “..been packed all day and people from other towns are coming because they heard we still had a full stock of everything.”
Another customer answered.
“Yes!, Lol our little store,” the customer wrote. “When I was in there a man was checking out and said he heard that we were still stocked so he came here from another county to buy for two families.”
To which another replied.
“We are famous!”
