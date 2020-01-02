Most people think of cosmetics as something to put on to make the wearer feel pretty. But for the women in Jeanna Doyle’s client circle, the makeup is there to help them feel more like themselves, before cancer and illness took away what they had come to expect from their own personal appearance.
Doyle, a 1985 graduate of Scott County High School, started her career by becoming a makeup artist. She has worked on print, television and film projects with A-list actors, athletes, models, musicians, politicians and even a former president and first lady.
But after assisting a girlfriend who was diagnosed with cancer, Doyle’s career switched directions. She founded the 501(3) nonprofit, Suite HOPE: Helping Oncology Patients Esthetically.
She also developed a corrective makeup curriculum, The HOPE Method which is designed to teach other esthetic professionals corrective makeup. Her work in corrective makeup has been part of two scientific studies, both at University of Texas Southwestern; one in plastic surgery and one in oncology esthetics, which was presented as a best new practice at the AOSW (Association of Oncology Social Workers) National Conference in 2015.
Doyle’s newest venture is The Hopemore, a specialty spa located in the flagship Neiman Marcus store in Dallas, Texas. The luxury spa offers a full menu of services for women in treatment for cancer as well as a full menu of services for non-patients.
“Just because someone requires different treatment, doesn’t mean they want to be treated differently,” said Doyle.”Having a disease like cancer that announces to the world that you are sick takes away a person’s dignity and their privacy.”
Doyle works with clients to help them feel more like themselves by looking more like themselves.
“I’ve had clients say they don’t want to be around their friends and family because their appearance upsets them,” said Doyle.”My clients would tell me they got a wig because it helped other people feel more comfortable around them.”
Doyle is presenting a program Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library, free of charge, called Beauty and the Beast. She will be relating some of her stories from her 30-year career and passing along some of her lessons learned. Her book, “WigED,” is the only beauty book for women experiencing hair loss and is also available at the library.
