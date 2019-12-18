A shot was fired at a semi-tractor-trailer truck northbound on I-75 about midday Tuesday.
The incident occurred near the 141 mile marker and was captured on video by a following truck driver, said a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
A black Chevy truck towing a black enclosed trailer with large Hot Rod style stickers at the back of the trailer’s draw door was apparently cut off by the tractor trailer, but then proceeded to follow the truck. The driver then pulled alongside the truck and fired into the passenger compartment of the tractor-trailer truck. The bullet was lodged in the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched and originally told the shooter was in a blue truck. Deputies stopped a vehicle fitting that description, but then learned it was another vehicle when the video surfaced.
The suspect used the emergency turnaround at mile marker 142 and proceeded south on I-75.
A bullet hole was visible in the passenger side of the truck.
Photos of the truck and trailer are being circulated. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 502-863-7855.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.