FRANKFORT — A bill proposing sweeping changes to how drivers licenses are issued in Kentucky one step away from final legislative action after winning approval from a Senate committee on Wednesday.
The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Sal Santoro, R-Florence, would shift issuance of all drivers licenses and photo ID cards from county circuit clerks’ offices to the Transportation Cabinet, by June 30, 2022, who would use the same regional offices now being established across the state to issue REAL IDs.
“This will allow applicants to go to any regional office across the commonwealth, regardless of their place of residence,” Sarah Jackson, REAL ID Project Manager for the Transportation Cabinet, told the Senate Transportation Cabinet. “It offers citizens the choice of a four-year or eight-year credential, it clarifies the military members’ renewal by mail process.”
The bill would also expand the listing of items that can be used for proof of residency and lengthen the period of time that makes some proof of residence valid, regarding applying for a REAL ID.
Laurie Dudgeon, executive director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, testified that the Judiciary welcomes the changes, calling them very important.
“We are the only court system in the country that issues drivers licenses and it’s something Chief Justice John Minton attributes to being a holdover from the Governorship of Ruby Laffoon,” who was Governor from 1931-1935.
Dudgeon added: “As technology has changed, and the world has changed around us, the court clerks’ offices are busier and busier and it becomes more difficult for our clerks to deliver the same level of service to issue drivers’ licenses than we were able to do 20 years ago.”
Responding to questions from lawmakers about constituents having to drive much further than their local courthouses to obtain drivers’ licenses, Jackson said there will eventually be 18 to 24 regional offices across the state, closer to 24.
The offices that had currently been serving the public with REAL IDs, until Gov. Andy Beshear ordered the closing of state offices to in-person visits, were in Frankfort, Bowling Green, Somerset, Paducah, Madisonville and Morehead, with training and testing going on in Owensboro, Catlettsburg, and a small office in Louisville, according to Jackson. Other locations are still being finalized, as lease negotiations continue.
There will also be mobile offices that will visit every county, between two and five times per year, depending on population, she said.
The bill was approved, and heads to the full Senate, where if adopted would then go to the governor’s desk.