Maggie, a friendly labrador retriever and unofficial mascot of the Scout County Extension Office, is making her rounds in the office today. She passes through all the various offices and talks with all the program coordinators everyday. It’s a big job for her, with lots of stops to make. The extension office has many programs and workshops all designed to be an education source for Scott County residents.
The extension office is perhaps best known for the agricultural information available to county residents. New, researched-based information, comes directly from the University of Kentucky as part of a land-grant partnership. This link to the university provides the extension office with up-to-date research and information to pass on to residents in four areas: Agriculture & Natural Resources, 4-H youth Development program, Family & Consumer Sciences and Horticulture.
Extension office Agriculture and Natural Recourses Agent Ben Conner is available to advise residents with whatever they are growing, including free soil samples.
“We are here to help members of the community be more successful, whether it’s a backyard garden or hundreds of acres of crops,” said Conner.
The recent drought has brought some reduction in corn and full season soybeans, but perhaps the hardest hit, according to Conner, was the double crop soybeans.
“The double crop soybean means the beans are planted after the first crop which in many cases is wheat,” explains Conner. “Once the wheat is harvested, farmers still have time to replant the field with a double crop, often times, soybeans. Because it stopped raining in September, this crop may have a lower yield.”
Alison Johnson, Scott County Extension manager, also shares her enthusiasm with Conner for helping residents and wants the community to know about the education services within office.
“We have changed through the years and we are proud of our connection with the University of Kentucky. Our education mission means we work hand in hand with teachers from every school, including private schools and home-schoolers, enriching programs already in place and providing resources for in-school education.”
For example, last year, the extension office was able to provide incubators and chicken eggs for several class rooms so students could experience the hatching process first hand.
The extension office also sponsors 16 different clubs, everything from crochet to gardening.
“Our club programs have some of the highest enrollments in the state,” said Johnson.
Recently the office has added programs to help at risk populations. The Beyond Program, for example, concentrates on teaching adults living skills. Other club programs seek to educate adults on banking, homemaking and nutrition. The SNAP-Ed program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education, also seeks to help families learn basic skills to raise healthy families.
“People tell us we’re the best kept secret in the county,” said Johnson. “But our mission is to share vital educational information from the University of Kentucky. We recently invited stake holders from all over the county to come in and talk to us about how we can be more effective.”
Monitoring growth is one way Johnson measures the effectiveness of the extension office, but there are other factors as well.
“It’s rewarding for us to teach people new skills and then see them pass those skills on to other people. We grow by these residents becoming leaders and volunteers in our community.”
Teaching new skills sharing the knowledge from the University of Kentucky is at the heart of the extension office education mission. The extension office is located at 1130 Georgetown Road.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.