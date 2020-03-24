When we as a nation are meant to be staying at home, people are taking to social media to stay connected with one another.
Georgetown's Keith Griesser made a parody of Bon Jovi's "Dead or Alive," calling his version, "Andy at Five," referring to Gov. Andy Beshear's daily press briefings.
Griesser, a principal in Paris, posted a video of himself singing on YouTube Tuesday. The parody is quickly gaining attention. Within three hours of posting the video, he had over 1,500 views.
Griesser starts by singing, "Nothing's the same. The whole world has changed. Everyone better stay about six-feet away."
Every day since the news of coronavirus hit the United States, Beshear has been holding a 5 p.m. press conference to help the people of the Commonwealth understand what has been going on. Griesser references officials' recommendations for "social distancing" and school closures.
"Well, I'm a teacher, screaming, no more NTI," Griesser sings, referring to Non-Traditional Instruction that schools are providing while closed. "But, we'll be ok. We got Andy at five."
Beshear has gained many fans and even has some pushing for him to make a run for the White House, as a result of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Griesser is just one of many praising his efforts.
The Governor even has a Facebook group dedicated to memes about his handling of the virus called "andy beshear memes for social distancing teens" with 103,744 members.
"See you at 5," he closes the song, which may be found on Keith Griesser's YouTube page.