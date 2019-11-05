Scott County voters overwhelmingly approved alcohol sales in the county areas with some 77.6 percent approving the measure.
Of the 20,182 votes cast in Scott County, some 13,877 supported the referendum for alcohol sales in the county. Currently, only in Georgetown city limits are alcohol sales legal.
In the statewide elections, the GOP almost swept Scott County except for Democrat Andy Beshear who held a slight 97 vote edge with all 47 of county precincts reporting. Beshear led with 9,827 votes or 49.1 percent to incumbent Matt Bevin who pulled 9,730 votes or 48.6 percent.
Two Scott County natives battled for commissioner of agriculture and in the local race incumbent Ryan Quarles defeated former school board chairman Hayley Conway with 68.4 percent or 13,627 votes. Conway collected 5,899 votes or 29.6 percent and Libertarian Josh Gilpin pulled 404 or 2 percent of the votes.
In every other statewide office, the GOP candidate led. Some 6,126 GOP voters cast a straight party ballot while only 3,550 Democrat voters voted straight party.
All vote totals are unofficial.