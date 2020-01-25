Volunteers from Elizabeth’s Village, Georgetown Police Department and several church groups will band together to seek the homeless in Scott County on Wednesday night, Jan. 29.
The Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) seeks organizations to help conduct the K-Count to best monitor the homeless situation in Kentucky. According to the KHC website, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires such a count every other year, but KHC believes it best serves the people of Kentucky to conduct this count yearly. The results of the K-Count demonstrate the need for resources for housing and services for homeless persons in each county.
The K-Count also helps determine how much federal funding will be awarded from HUD for homeless programs. In addition, the K-Count helps assess progress under Kentucky’s Ten-Year Plan to End Homelessness and provides important information for updating the plan.
The K-Count is a “point-in-time” snapshot of persons experiencing homelessness across Kentucky. It includes people temporarily residing in emergency shelters and transitional housing programs as well as persons who are unsheltered. Volunteers are needed specifically to locate and survey persons living outside or in other locations not meant for regular human habitation. The survey consists of 35 questions and hopes to gather demographic information as well as health information.
Understanding the scope of homelessness in the county helps Elizabeth’s Village Executive Director Kandice Whitehouse make an effective plan for resources and that helps to minimize the number of individuals and families experiencing homelessness and, in turn, reduces the inefficient and costly use other valuable resources in the community. They are the counting authority for Scott County and this is the second year for the event in Scott County. There were 46 individuals counted as homeless in Scott County and 4,079 individuals state-wide in January 2019.
“Last year, it turned out to be the coldest night of the year and happily, we didn’t find anyone not in a shelter,” said Whitehouse.
Volunteers will be passing out backpacks to people they encounter. The backpacks are full of personal hygiene items and includes a resource guide so people can get help when they need it.
Elizabeth’s Village is asking for volunteers to attend the Sac-Pac event on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church to fill the backpacks with the donated items. The next evening on Jan. 29, the organization will host a dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the volunteers go out into the community at 10 p.m. to search for homeless. Police officers will accompany groups of volunteers and the City of Georgetown will pay for their services for the evening. Whitehouse appreciates their presence and their expertise, she said.
“We have a great partnership with the police force, and they know where some of the homeless population is located,” said Whitehouse.
Volunteers are needed to perform the count throughout different areas in the county. Training will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. at the center location on Court Street. For more information call Elizabeth’s Village at 502-863-0800 or go the Elizabeth’s Village Facebook page.
