Dwayne Ellison has been appointed to the Scott County Fiscal Court, District 5 by former Gov. Matt Bevin.
Ellison will complete the term left vacant by Bernard Palmer who resigned to accept a position as investigator with the state attorney general’s office.
Ellison and the fiscal court received official word Friday evening, and he was to be sworn in Monday night before the Scott County Republican Party Christmas party. He is director of maintenance for Scott County Schools.
“I guess it is pretty official now except getting sworn in Monday,” Ellison posted on his Facebook page Friday evening. “I have been given the honor and privilege to step in and serve as a magistrate for Scott County Fiscal Court in Precinct 5. It was vacated recently due to Bernard Palmer taking a position with the new AG.
“This community has been so special to our family since moving here in 1999, and every time we try to give to it, the community lifts us up again. Thank you Scott County.”
The position will be up for election during the General Election in November 2020. Anyone interested should qualify in January with a primary in May.
Ellison will serve out this term.
