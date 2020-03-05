The student enrollment for Scott County Schools is expected to top 10,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
School officials had to submit estimates for next year’s enrollment for state budget purposes during the General Assembly. The totals school-by-school were reviewed by members of the Board of Education at its regular meeting last week.
Enrollment figure for this school year is 9,764 compared to next year’s estimates of 10,013, an increase of 249 students, including preschool students.
The biggest jump in enrollment is anticipated to be in high school with 2,951 students in 2020-21 compared to 2,768 this year. Great Crossing High School’s enrollment is expected to be about 1,432 while Scott County’s enrollment is expected to be 1,026. The remaining high school students will be enrolled in Elkhorn Crossing, 432 and Phoenix Community Rising, 111.
Middle School enrollment will increase slightly from 2,224 this year to 2,297 next school year. Scott County Middle School will maintain the largest enrollment during the 2020-21 with 859 students compared to Royal Spring, 818 and Georgetown Middle, 620.
The number of elementary students expected to decline from 4,383 this year to about 4,333 during the next school year. Western is expected to have the largest enrollment with 623 followed by Southern, 549, Creekside, 536, Anne Mason, 481, Northern, 480, Lemons Mill, 434, Stamping Ground 409 and Garth, 406.
This year’s half-day preschool enrollment is 389 and is anticipated to be 382 during the next school year.
Based upon these projects, the school system is anticipating a budget allocation of $956,827 from the state. The formula is $100 per student but is also based upon attendance, so each school was assigned a projected attendance percentage.
If the General Assembly adjusts its formulas during its budget process, the school board will make its adjustments at the end of the current school year.
In two related moves, the school board approved a portable classroom for Northern Elementary School for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub requested and the board approved seven teaching positions as “placeholders” for Great Crossing High School.
