An evidentiary hearing in the case against Scott County Coroner John Goble, former Kentucky State Police Capt. and Col. Michael Crawford and KSP master trooper Robert M. Harris was postponed until next Tuesday.
KSP Detective Gerald Wilson was unable to be at Monday’s hearing, and the new hearing will be Sept. 24, at 9 a.m.
Goble has been indicted on seven counts: two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of official misconduct, abuse of public trust, perjury and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone.
There was another superseding indictment against Crawford last week adding the amounts of the ammunition and number of firearms allegedly received from Harris. The indictment says the amount of ammunition allegedly received is more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, and he also allegedly received five Remington 870 shotguns from Harris. Crawford is facing two counts of receiving stolen property, while Harris is charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of theft.
Goble’s attorney, Fred Peters has also filed petition for a writ of mandamus with the state court of appeals that Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts does not have jurisdiction to prosecute a felony case outside of his own district.
“There is a statute that a county attorney can be a county attorney in another district, a statute that a commonwealth attorney can be a commonwealth attorney in another district, a statute that a county attorney can be a commonwealth attorney in own district, but no statute that says a county attorney can be a commonwealth attorney in another district. We have filed with the court of appeals,” Peters said.
That motion was filed Sept. 16.