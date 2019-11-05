As the weather cools down, work on the Northwest Bypass from Long Lick/Ky 32 to I-75 will continue at a slower pace, but well within the projected completion date of July 2020.
Local officials are pleased with the bypass progress with asphalt on major sections and asphalt will continue to be laid until the cold weather stops that part of the process, said Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project began on Feb. 14, 2019.
“It is pretty exciting” to see the progress, said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather who said he marveled at how quickly the project seemed to move.
State Sen. Damon Thayer agreed.
“The completion of the bypass to completely encircle Georgetown has been a goal for over 30 years,” Thayer said. “I started working on it back in the 2004 session. The penultimate leg from Western Elementary to Long Lick Pike has already seen an improvement in the traffic patterns in and around Georgetown and the final leg to be completed next year from Long Lick Pike to Delaplain on U.S. 25 will benefit safety, traffic flow and travel in Scott County.
“It’s completion has been a long-held goal of city, county, law enforcement, emergency management and school system leadership for a long time and its completion next year will mark a significant event in the history of Scott County.”
The $26 million project will dramatically change more than just traffic patterns, said Prather who notes the first leg of the bypass began during his first term as mayor in 1989.
“The land mass that will be inside the bypass will be almost one-third of what is currently Georgetown,” the mayor said. “It will be a huge land mass. This will be a great opportunity, but it will also be a challenge to manage the development of this area properly.”
Scott County Schools own a large portion of that land and discussions are already under way to potentially locate another school — possibly another middle school — and perhaps some athletic fields in the area, although nothing has been decided. The majority of county schools will be located on or near the bypass making it easier for school buses to reach their destinations.
