Georgetown Fire Marshal Tim Thompson is on high alert for this traditionally dangerous time of year for house fires.
Heating is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires, deaths and injuries, according to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA). December, January and February are the peak months for heating fires.
Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, figuring in two of every five fires, or 40 percent, the NFPA reports.
“We see people using heating sources incorrectly as the weather gets colder,” said Thompson. “People will use their stoves as heating sources and are careless about clutter around the fireplace hearth or they’ll use extension cords instead of plugging the heating source directly into the wall.”
Winter storms and candles also contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months, the NFPA reports.
Thompson, who has been a member of the fire department for 15 years and fire marshal for 4-1/2 years, said people just need to develop good safety habits. That includes maintaining their smoke detectors.
The GFD works closely with the Red Cross, participating in a grant program that allows the fire department to provide and install free smoke detectors to any resident that requests one.
“We’ve probably installed about 1,500 detectors in the past couple of years and some people just can’t believe they’re free,” said Thompson. He likes installing the smoke detectors because he knows they’re being installed in the right location in the home, he said.
The residents like the 10-year lithium battery that comes with the device that helps reduce the possibility of the notorious beeping that a failed battery will emit, Thompson said.
“We also get a chance to look around premises and offer advice on how to mitigate any safety concerns we may see on the property.”
Fire prevention is a big part of the fire department’s job, a department where the average age is relatively young.
“We’ve had a lot of firefighters retire in the past several years so our department is young,” Thompson said. “These people are all committed to serving the community, though.
“They’re all serious about their jobs and they’re knowledgeable.
“They love Georgetown and the people in it and are literally willing to put their life on the line to help them,” he said.
