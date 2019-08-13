Kicking off the school year in Scott County, St. John Catholic School will have its first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 14. Staff and faculty have been working hard over the summer to make sure this year is one for the books.
“We have a couple new programs this year that we’re really excited for, along with a few new teachers,” Principal Dan Mardell said, “Our teachers are absolutely fantastic.”
New teachers include an art teacher, music teacher, and a teacher whose focus is working with students who need a little extra help. A few changes have been made to the curriculum as well.
“We have a program that allows us to include religion and art as well as STEM subjects,” Mardell explained, “It’s a great program. I’m looking forward to this school year, I really am. This job gives me a purpose, and I love working with the students.”
christi zimmerman can be reached at czimmerman@news-graphic.com.