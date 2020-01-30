First responders were provided with a free meal Monday in appreciation of all they do in keeping the community safe. Trinity Assembly of God, along with Culver’s in Georgetown provided either a free lunch or dinner for Scott County first responders.
“This is an opportunity for us to say ‘thank you’ to all the people who protect us,” said Charlie Jordan, owner of the Culver’s on Cherry Blossom Drive and a member of Trinity Assembly of God. “I think we as a community need to respect the difficult job they are doing.
This is the second year Culver’s and Trinity offered the free meal to first responders. Trinity donated $7 a meal and Culver’s picked up the tab for the balance of each meal.
“We want to show our support to the first responders who work hard every single day. We care about them,” said Trinity Assembly of God Associate Pastor Tony Browning.
Browning wants the officers to know they are are important to the members of their congregation. “‘Loving Scott County’ is our mantra,” said Browning. “We show love through prayer first but then we can share acts of kindness also.”
Georgetown Police Department Lt. Josh Nash said the gesture shows the community still cares about the welfare of the department.
Next on the giving schedule for the church is supporting elementary teachers during testing time. The church will deliver gifts of donuts and other snacks during the intense week.
“We will continue to do this because Jesus did this; he made gifts of these small practical things that people care about like water, fish and bread,” said Browning. “We hope to show the community our love through these gifts.”
