First responder departments have reported service call numbers for 2019. Data has been collected from Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Fire Department, Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown Fire Department, Stamping Ground Police and Fire departments and Sadieville Police Department.
Georgetown Police Department reported 52,650 total calls for 2019. The total for 2018 was 37,021 calls. The number is strikingly higher because of a vendor format change that allows the department to track all calls more efficiently, said Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
The total number of calls for the Georgetown Fire Department was 2,954. Of those calls, 1,769 were rescue/medical calls, 684 were hazardous materials or hazardous conditions that include fire alarms and busted water lines, 362 were calls canceled enroute and 139 were fire-related calls.
Stamping Ground Police Department reported the total number of calls for the year was 1,094. Of those calls, 625 were calls requesting a property check and 301 were traffic stops. Stamping Ground Fire Department’s total was 200. Of those calls, 132 were emergency management services and 78 were classified as fire-related calls.
Total call numbers for the City of Sadieville, according to Police Chief Bobby Bruner, was 10. Many of Sadieville’s calls are handled by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bruner said. Burner is the only police officer for the small town of approximately 350.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to 28,500 calls for service in 2019, said Sgt. Eddie Hart. James Kanavy, assistant fire chief for the Scott County Fire Department reported 1,548 non-emergency medical service runs for his department. The two Scott County elements often respond to assist the city services of Georgetown, Stamping Ground and Sadieville.
