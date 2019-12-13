Officials with the Department for Public Health (DPH), within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, reported the first four flu-related deaths of the 2019-20 flu season Friday, with flu activity being raised to “widespread,” the highest flu activity level indicating increased flu cases or flu outbreaks in at least half of the Commonwealth’s regions.
There have been 1,622 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in regions across the state since Aug. 4, DPH officials reported, with a majority of the cases affecting children under 10 years old. They are part of a high-risk group that also includes the elderly, pregnant women and anyone with existing respiratory problems.
Some parents hesitate to give their child a flu shot because of perceived side affects, but according to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), it’s the best way to safeguard children against a potentially life threatening disease.
Dr. David Hoddy, a pediatrician at Georgetown Pediatrics, encourages parents to get heir child immunized.
“Immunizations are here to protect all children, not just the child receiving the shot,” said Hoddy. “They’re safe and I am in favor of them.”
The CDC reports the flu and the common cold are both respiratory illnesses but they are caused by different viruses. Because these two types of illnesses have similar symptoms, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. In general, flu is worse than the common cold, and symptoms are more intense. People with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose. The flu can result in very serious associated complications such as pneumonia, bacterial infections, or hospitalizations.
The best way to combat the spread of the flu virus to get the vaccine, wash hands frequently and stay home once the virus has been contracted. Immunizations are generally covered by most insurance plans and available at clinics and many drugstores. Walgreens offers an immunization for $40.99 for those without insurance coverage.
To help prevent the spread of the virus in the classroom, all Scott County Schools are accepting donations of hand sanitizer and tissues.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.