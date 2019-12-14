STAMPING GROUND — Boy Scouts from Pack 124 and Girl Scouts from Troop 1178 were on hand last weekend at the Stamping Ground Fire House to help other community members prepare food baskets for over 30 families in need of help this holiday season.
The scouts were earning community service points for their respective clubs but mostly they were there to help.
“I think giving back to people is important, some people really need the help,” said Jazmen Talbert, a sophomore at Great Crossing High School. “Plus it’s fun to get out and meet new people around town.”
Encouraging people to get involved is Parks and Public Works Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka.
“This is another example of our community coming together in the spirit of giving,” said Zagaruyka. “We are a small community so we know the people these baskets of food are going to; we are one big family here and we help each other.”
Berek Dore is the president of the Stamping Ground Parent Teacher organization (PTO) and one of the den fathers of Pack 124.
“Jessie recruited me to help with the project but it really goes hand-in-hand with the PTO goal of getting out into the community wherever we can,” said Dore.
The crew of volunteers stopped their work long enough to help unload even more canned goods being delivered from the Penn Baptist Church congregation of Stamping Ground. The city commissioners of Stamping Ground bought hams to add to each of the baskets and according to Stamping Ground Fire Chief Josh Cook, over $300 was collected in donations to help round out food items.
“We have met our goal for 30-plus baskets of food and the overflow will be given to other community outreach programs,” said Cook.
