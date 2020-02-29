Colleen Perkins says she is convinced the collection box at the Georgetown Post Office was compromised even though officials have suggested the theft occurred elsewhere.
“Something needs to be put out to the public,” Perkins said. “On Feb. 2, I put two checks in that box, one to Kentucky-American Water and one to Bluegrass Smiles. I had no idea until Whitaker Bank called me and asked if I wrote a check for $9,700.
“They could have cut off my water. I didn’t know. But someone needs to tell people what is happening. My checks were definitely stolen from (the Georgetown post office).”
Perkins’ check was originally for $52, but altered removing the recipient and the amount, she said.
“The bank told me there are chemicals that can be used to remove that information,” Perkins said. “The check was made out to a Hispanic name. It was the Kentucky-American Water check that came through. The other check has not come through the bank yet.
“People need to know what is happening. There could be other checks still coming through.”
The bank suggested Perkins close her account, which she said she has had for decades. The bank also told her there had been other incidents similar to hers, she said. Bank officials said they could not answer questions about private bank accounts due to federal regulations.
“I have called the police and the post office,” she said. “Someone needs to tell people what is happening.”
At one point United States Post Office officials believed as Perkins suggested the collection box outside the Georgetown Post Office was compromised and an undetermined amount of mail was stolen.
Georgetown police launched an investigation, but the latest information from the postal service suggests the thefts took place elsewhere, police said.
“We are working with local banks,” said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
The post office distributed a letter last week alerting customers to the possible theft.
“We have reached this conclusion due to the volume of customers calling and coming up to our counter complaining about bills and packages that were mailed during that time frame and none have arrived where they were mailing to,” stated a letter from J.B. Smith, Georgetown Post Office supervisor.
Misty Racimo, a postal inspector, said she was aware of one complaint filed with the Georgetown Police Department and the situation was being monitored closely. She said no complaints have been filed with the postal service.
“We have not been able to confirm anything at this point,” Racimo said. “We are waiting for more information to determine if this needs to be taken federally.”
Racimo could not be reached for comment regarding Perkins’ information.
Mail theft is a federal crime.
The box apparently was not damaged as postal officials were not aware of the possible theft until recently.
“I’m just speculating, but it typically takes a couple of weeks before a check that is mailed clears the bank,” Racimo said. “The box must not have been compromised so no one was aware of the breech until recently when they started getting complaints.”
The post office encourages mail to be entered inside the post office whenever possible and never leave mail in the outside box over the weekend, she said.
Anyone who suspects they were the victim of mail theft should call the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “theft,” or go online to www.usps.com and look for he “mail theft” link.
