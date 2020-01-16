The Kentucky Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Southern States agricultural co-operative stores have a special tractor to commemorate 50 years of women being allowed to participate in the organization.
Local retired agriculture teacher Brenda Oldfield brought the tractor idea to Kentucky. The $65 tractor is sold exclusively through the Southern States stores where 100 percent of the proceeds have raised over $600,000 for the FFA. Oldfield is proud of the money generated by the fundraiser and continues to be an ardent supporter of the organization, she said.
“I love the FFA, it’s an organization that is focused on teaching young people agricultural techniques of course but it’s so much more,” said Oldfield.
Oldfield attended high school in Morgan County graduating in 1969, the year FFA began to accept female membership in the organization. Up until that time, women could be nominated to be chapter sweethearts but not members. When Oldfield was in high school, the girls took home economics classes and the boys took agriculture classes, she said. But by 1982, FFA had elected its first female national president.
Oldfield began teaching agriculture classes in Morgan County in 1979 after two years teaching on a Native American reservation in Arizona. She was the second female agriculture teacher in the state. In 1985, Oldfield moved to the area and began teaching at Scott County High School.
“I was trying to come up with ways to get the kids involved with agriculture back then. We concentrated on leadership and other competitions,” said Oldfield.
“We focused on the science and technology before agri-tourism was popular. My motto was ‘When we have fun, we get things done.’”
Jessica Jones, owner of Blooms ‘n Blossoms in Georgetown, was an eighth-grade student when she heard Oldfield’s, (Momma O as some of her students refer to her), enthusiastic pitch for the FFA program in the high school. She was hooked and became an active member of the FFA.
“I attribute the success I’ve found, to that day in the eighth-grade when I met Momma O,” said Jones.
“She took me under her wing, taught me to never settle, keep pushing and taught me how to soar. Three generations in my family have come up through the FFA and ag classes. My dad, Dale Glass, myself and my daughter, Hannah,” said Jones.
“If girls hadn’t been allowed to join FFA, I wouldn’t be where I am today and my daughter wouldn’t be preparing for her journey in agriculture.”
The FFA was established in 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri in an effort to infuse American education with agricultural knowledge. Its stated mission is to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Both Scott County high schools and the middle schools have FFA clubs with a combined membership of approximately 400 students. Female to male ratios are no longer maintained.
