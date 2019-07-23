The Youth Theatre of the Bluegrass will be putting on performances of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Thursday, July 25, through Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m.
The performance will be held at John Hill Chapel located at Georgetown College.
“Frozen Jr.” was designed with kids in mind. The show lasts around an hour long and features all the songs from the movie, as well as five new songs from the Broadway musical.
“It’s perfect for kids to be in, and it’s also perfect for families to see because you don’t have to expect to be there for three hours,” Director Alyssa Curry said.
Auditions were held at the end of the school year, and everyone involved has been working hard since. Forty-five actors and over 35 production staff members has helped this production come to life. The actors are 7-18 years old, and the majority of the production staff is under the age of 21. “I’d say these kids are at the top of their game,” Curry said. “They’re all just fantastic.”
Tickets are $12 and can be bought in advance at www.bluegrassyouththeatre.org.
