The “Top Elf” this Christmas is a Royal Spring Middle School student.
Cameron Fulton, 12, won the title Saturday night during the finale of the Nickelodeon holiday competition featuring seven other youngsters.
During the finale, Cameron had to build Santa’s sleigh and impress Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Earlier in the show, which began broadcasting after Thanksgiving, the young competitors had to build a Christmas card and a gingerbread house.
As the show’s winner, Cameron was able to donate $25,000 to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Cameron was selected for the show from among thousands of young people who had exceptional building and design skills. He told WLEX-TV a casting agency discovered him through his Instagram account.
Cameron’s dad, Ronnie, traveled with his son to Los Angeles earlier this year for the three-weeks it took to film the series.
“It was not what I as expecting,” Fulton said. “It was a lot of work for everyone. By California law, Cameron could only work five hours a day and he had to keep up with his school work for another three hours each day.
“It got a little stressful.”
Cameron’s interest in woodworking is natural as his father is a custom furniture maker. Cameron has his own Etsy account where he sells his own creations.
“A lot of people are like, ‘I want to be a surgeon because they make a lot of money,” Cameron told the television station. “I’m like, ‘I want to be a woodworker because it’s fun.’”
