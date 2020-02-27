Georgetown College has received its second $1 million gift this month from an anonymous donor establishing an Endowed Baptist Professorship.
The gift will enable the college to create a professorship that connects Georgetown College to its Baptist roots, and allow students the opportunity to learn about Baptist history, theology, and to think critically about these topics.
Last week, the James A. and Martha R. Brown Charitable Foundation, Inc. gave a $1 million gift to Georgetown College to provide scholarships for students from Harrison, Nicholas and Robertson counties and to renovate the Georgetown College Conference Center. The center will be renamed in the donors’ honor.
