First he is giving away full four-year scholarships to all high school graduates in four Kentucky counties.
And on Sunday, he had Georgetown College front and center amidst the biggest football game of the year.
It wasn’t long ago Georgetown College was struggling financially, to the point there was genuine fear the college would close.
But in the six months or so since Dr. William Jones became president, Georgetown College has been the talk of the state.
Two television ads during the Super Bowl has kept the conversations going.
Jones wants the conversations about Georgetown College to be about the future, not the past. And, he says, the future looks good.
“Georgetown College offers a championship level education of the heart and mind to our students,” Jones said Monday. “We try to tell our story as often as we can. Given that, it made sense for us to be part of the big game.”